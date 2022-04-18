Mexican leader fails to pass limits on foreign energy firms

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has failed to get enough votes to pass a constitutional reform limiting private and foreign firms in the electrical power industry. The reforms would have undone much of the market opening in power generation carried out by his predecessor in 2013. The lower house of Congress voted 275 to 223 in favor of the measure, but that was well short of the 333 votes needed for constitutional changes. The vote marked one of the few legislative setbacks López Obrador has suffered since taking office in late 2018. But he has vowed to submit separately a bill that would nationalize the mining of lithium.