Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape ‘partygate’ flak

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to set aside his political troubles and focus on economic ties and the war in Ukraine during an official trip to India. Johnson is due to visit the western state of Gujarat and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the two-day trip that starts Thursday. He hopes to strike new economic deals and to coax India away from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. India has stood back from international efforts to criticize President Vladimir Putin and impose economic sanctions on Russia. For Johnson, the trip is a respite from a scandal over lockdown-breaching government parties during the coronavirus pandemic.