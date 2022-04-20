NYC wants to help those hit by ‘war on drugs’ sell legal pot

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he wants to promote the city’s impending legal cannabis industry. He also wants to assist people from minority communities who were most affected by marijuana-related offenses to become marijuana entrepreneurs. Adams is set to propose Wednesday that the city spend $4.8 million to reach out to those most impacted by the so-called war on drugs. The mayor, a Democrat and former police captain, has said the legal marijuana industry could be a key driver for the city’s post-pandemic economic recovery. Recreational sales across New York state aren’t expected to start until later this year or early next year.