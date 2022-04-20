Subscriptions are coming to travel, should you get on board?

By SAM KEMMIS of NerdWallet

The subscription pricing model is trending in the travel industry. Though it might be a familiar payment option for your favorite streaming platform or at-home meal kit, it’s taking new shapes in tourism. Alaska Airlines recently launched a subscription service for West Coast flyers, offering 1-cent flights (on top of a monthly fee) for flights between California, Nevada and Arizona. And for $2,500 a month, holders of the Inspirato Pass can book luxury travel accommodations at premium vacation rentals and high-end hotels. Though these membership services usually don’t make sense for the average traveler, they could be a good fit for a niche market.