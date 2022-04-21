EXPLAINER: Thorny issues face Boy Scouts bankruptcy judge

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge is facing a host of controversial and complex issues as she weighs whether to approve the Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy reorganization plan. The BSA sought bankruptcy protection more than two years ago to stave off a flood of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by Scout leaders and volunteers. After a three-week evidentiary hearing and nearly a week of closing arguments, the judge is expected to rule within the next few weeks. The reorganization plan calls for the BSA and its 250 local councils, along with settling insurance companies and troop sponsoring organizations, to contribute some $2.6 billion in cash and property and assign their insurance rights to a fund for abuse victims.