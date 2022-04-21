Poland: Search for 7 missing after mine blasts still stalled

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Emergency crews in southern Poland are working to create conditions that would allow a search to resume for seven miners and rescue personnel who were missing after methane explosions in a coal mine killed five people. The company that operates the Pniowek mine said Thursday that crews were building ventilation systems and pumping air underground to lower the methane levels and the danger of further blasts. The JSW says 25 people who were injured in the explosions remain hospitalized, nine of them in very serious condition. The first blast took place shortly after midnight Wednesday about 1,000 meters (3,000 feet) underground at the mine in Pawlowice. A larger explosion occured three hours later.