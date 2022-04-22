Thailand ends mandatory quarantine for vaccinated visitors

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has announced that beginning next month, visitors who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer have to undergo any test or quarantine on arrival. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says the new regulations will help boost the economy because the country relies heavily on tourism. Unvaccinated travelers will still need to provide proof of negative results from a RT-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. Under the current rules, even fully vaccinated travelers have been required to undergo RT-PCR tests upon arrival and then stay in a government-approved hotel for one night until the results are known.