Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian oil official says as many as 100 people may have died in an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in southeastern Nigeria. A manhunt was on Sunday for two suspects whom authorities said had run the facility. Goodluck Opiah, the Imo state commissioner for petroleum resources, gave the death toll and said many victims died of severe burns. Although Nigeria is Africa’s largest producer of crude oil, its production capacity has for years been limited by the chronic challenge of illegal refineries. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari called the explosion on Friday night a “catastrophe and a national disaster.” In a statement Sunday, he said he has directed the security forces to clamp down on such illegal operations.