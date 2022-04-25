Death toll up to 12 in Poland mine accidents; 11 missing

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The death toll from two coal mine accidents last week in southern Poland has risen to 12. Authorities said Monday that bodies of two more missing miners were found and another worker hurt in a separate mine accident has died in hospital of his injuries. That means that at least six miners were killed during Saturday’s tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine. Rescue workers are still searching for four missing miners. Another six miners and rescuers have died at the Pniowek mine, and the search for seven more missing workers there has been halted due to dangerous conditions. In addition, dozens have been injured. Poland’s prime minister said it was a “black week” for the nation’s mining industry.