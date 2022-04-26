JetBlue sees return to profitability delayed by flight woes

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — JetBlue is further dialing back its growth plans after struggling with a high number of canceled flights. The company said Tuesday that it lost $255 million in the first quarter but saw strong demand for travel, which pushed revenue higher. But in April, JetBlue has canceled about 10% of its flights. The airline is blaming a shortage of pilots, bad weather, air traffic-control delays and other issues. Like other airlines, JetBlue is seeing strong demand for travel, and that’s pushing fares nearly one-third higher than they were a year ago. But the airline is also seeing sharply higher costs for jet fuel and labor.