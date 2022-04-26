Outgoing Times editor to lead fellowship for local probes

NEW YORK (AP) — Dean Baquet, outgoing executive editor of The New York Times, will lead a fellowship program at the newspaper for local and state journalism projects. The newspaper announced that Baquet and other investigative editors will help train selected journalists and the work they produce will be offered to news publications in the affected areas to also use at no cost. The Times announced last week that Baquet was stepping down as the newspaper’s leader, since he had reached age 65, when its executive editors traditionally retire. Baquet’s top deputy, Joseph Kahn, will succeed him. The Times hopes to fill a need for local journalists at a time when the industry has been cutting back.