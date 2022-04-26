Poland to reduce flights if talks with controllers fail

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has announced plans to drastically reduce flights at Warsaw’s two airports starting Sunday if talks with air traffic controllers demanding better working conditions fail. Regulations published late Monday state the Frederic Chopin and Modlin airports would operate from 07:30 GMT until 15:00 GMT each day and only handle flights to and from key destinations. The majority of air traffic controllers in Warsaw are threatening to quit their jobs May 1 after a drawn-out conflict with Poland’s air navigation authority. The conflict is coming to a head at a time when world leaders have been coming to Warsaw for talks on supporting neighboring Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.