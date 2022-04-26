Polish officials: Russia suspending gas supplies over rubles

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish officials say Russia is suspending natural gas deliveries to Poland after they refused to pay in Russian rubles. Poland’s state gas company said it was notified by Russian gas giant Gazprom that deliveries through the Yamal-Europe pipeline would stop Wednesday. Poland has been a strong supporter of neighboring Ukraine during the Russian invasion. It is a transit point for weapons the United States and other Western nations have provided Ukraine to fend off Russian troops. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that “unfriendly” foreign buyers would have to pay the state-owned Gazprom in rubles instead of euros and dollars.