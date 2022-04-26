What Musk’s past tweets reveal about Twitter’s next owner

By DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brash, outspoken and sometimes juvenile, Elon Musk has long been a prolific user of Twitter, the social media platform he now hopes to buy. Musk’s past tweets show how the world’s richest man has used social media to craft his public image as a billionaire unafraid to offend people. They could also provide a glimpse into how Musk might run the platform. For Musk, Twitter has been a tool to promote his enterprises and punch back at critics. His tweeting has also gotten him in trouble with government regulators and led to big fines for Musk and his company Tesla.