Ethics probe clears UK Treasury chief over wife’s tax status

LONDON (AP) — A British government ethics advisor has cleared Treasury chief Rishi Sunak of wrongdoing over his wife’s tax affairs and his possession of a U.S. permanent resident’s card. Sunak asked Christopher Geidt to investigate potential ministerial conduct breaches after revelations that Akshata Murty, Sunak’s wife, did not pay U.K. tax on overseas income and that Sunak held a green card. Critics said the arrangements were inappropriate for Britain’s top economic official at a time when the country faces a cost-of-living crisis. Geidt found no wrongdoing and said Sunak had been “assiduous in meeting his obligations.” Sunak was been seen as a likely successor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, until the financial revelations damaged his sure-footed image.