Facebook parent Meta expands Illinois data center in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is expanding a data center in northern Illinois and says more than 200 operational jobs will be based there once complete. The company announced the expansion Wednesday. The company announced its initial plan for the DeKalb data center in June 2020, proposing an $800 million project in northern Illinois that would require about 100 operational employees once complete. Meta said in a statement that the expansion brings the total project cost to more than $1 billion.