Heaven Hill to revive its whiskey production in its hometown

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

Heaven Hill Distillery says it plans to revive its whiskey production in its Kentucky hometown. The family-owned and operated spirits company announced plans Wednesday to build a $135 million distillery expected to open by 2024 in Bardstown, Kentucky. It comes more than a quarter century after a devastating fire destroyed Heaven Hill's previous production facility in Bardstown. Heaven Hill says the new distillery is needed to help meet growing global demand for the company's whiskeys. The company produces Evan Williams, one of the world's top-selling bourbons.