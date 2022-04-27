Report: Germany top buyer of Russian energy since war began

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — An independent research group says Germany was the biggest buyer of Russian energy during the first two months since the start of the war in Ukraine. A study published Thursday by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air calculates that Russia earned $66.5 billion from fossil fuel exports since Russian troops attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24. Using data on ship movements, real-time tracking of gas flows through pipelines and estimates based on historical monthly trade, the researchers reckon Germany paid Russia about 9.1 billion euros for fossil fuel deliveries in the first two months of the war. The German government saus it can’tt comment on estimates and declines to provide any figures of its own.