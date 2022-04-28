Spain scrambles to stem storm over gas with supplier Algeria

By ASHIFA KASSAM

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Algeria has threatened to suspend its gas exports to Spain, the latest twist in a complex triangle of diplomatic tensions between the gas supplier, the gas importer and their shared neighbor Morocco. Spain has been in talks with Morocco about helping the North African kingdom boost its gas supplies. Their cooperation appears to be raising hackles in Algeria, Morocco’s regional foe which supplies gas to Spain. In a statement late Wednesday, Algeria’s energy ministry warned that gas supplies it sends to Spain could be suspended if the gas is then diverted elsewhere. With Spain heavily dependent on Algerian gas, its energy ministry scrambled to calm the storm.