Airbnb allows employees to live and work from anywhere

Airbnb says its employees can live and work almost anywhere around the world, as the company embraces a fully remote work policy to attract staff and ensure flexibility. The San Francisco-based short-term-stay company said late Thursday that under the new policy, employees can work from the office, home or during their travels to 170 countries. CEO Brian Chesky said in a message to staff that they will still have to meet in person for regular team meetings and events. Salaries won’t change if an employee decides to move. He said the new policy will help the company “hire and retain the best people.”