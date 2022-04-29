Appeals court to consider paving way for Purdue Pharma deal

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

A federal appeals panel is considering whether to allow a legal move that would pave the way for a settlement between OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and governments across the U.S. The deal would allow the company to exit bankruptcy and require members of the Sackler family who own it to contribute billions of dollars to help combat the opioid crisis in the U.S. At issue at a hearing Friday before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York is whether a bankruptcy judge has the authority to grant members of the Sackler family protection from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids.