Former ski resorts owner faces sentencing in Vermont fraud

By LISA RATHKE

Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The former owner of two Vermont ski resorts is facing sentencing for his role in a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Vermont using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money raised through a special visa program that was part of the largest fraud case in the state’s history. The sentencing for Ariel Quiros, a Miami businessman who is the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts, wraps up the criminal cases for three men involved in the financial scandal that shook the state.