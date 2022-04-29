Jury awards nearly $9M to families in fertility fraud case

DENVER (AP) — A jury has awarded nearly $9 million to three families who accused a Colorado fertility doctor of using his own sperm to inseminate three mothers who requested anonymous donors. The jury reached its decision late Wednesday, finding Dr. Paul B. Jones liable along with his clinic, Women’s Health Care of Western Colorado. The verdict stems from a 2019 lawsuit over artificial inseminations done from 1979 to 1985. The children grew up and as adults learned through genealogy services that they shared DNA. The clinic declined comment. A woman who answered the telephone at Jones’ home declined to talk.