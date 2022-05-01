Sneakers, elastic pants: People alter office wear amid COVID

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — After working remotely in sweats and yoga pants for two years, many Americans are rethinking their wardrobes to balance comfort and professionalism as offices reopen. They’re giving a heave-ho to the structured suits, zip-front pants and pencil skirts they wore before the COVID-19 pandemic and experimenting with new looks. Retailers and brands are rushing to meet workers’ fashion needs for the future of work, with blazers in knit fabrics, pants with drawstrings or elastic bands, and casual twists on the button-down dress shirt.