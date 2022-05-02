Vote tally begins in 2nd Amazon union election in NYC

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

A federal labor board on Monday will count ballots cast by warehouse workers in a second Amazon union election on Staten Island. A separate election held last month gave a nascent group of organizers known as the Amazon Labor Union a major victory when workers at a different Staten Island facility voted in favor of unionizing. That was a first for Amazon in the U.S. But it’s unclear whether the ALU can replicate its success. There are fewer organizers involved in this latest election than the one before it. And the same obstacles that plagued the effort the first time, including Amazon’s aggressive anti-union tactics, are at play again. The National Labor Relations Board is overseeing the election and expects to finish counting by Monday evening.