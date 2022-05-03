Beijing closes 10% of subway stations to stem COVID spread

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is closing some 10% of the stations in its vast subway system as an additional measure against the spread of coronavirus. The subway authority in a brief message said only that the measure to shut 40 mostly downtown stations was being taken as part of epidemic control measures and would take effect from Wednesday. No date for resumption of service was given. Beijing has been on high alert for the spread of COVID-19, with restaurants and bars limited to takeout only, gyms closed and classes suspended indefinitely. City residents are required to undergo three tests throughout the week. Authorities aim to detect and isolate cases without imposing the sort of sweeping lockdowns seen in Shanghai and elsewhere.