Sri Lanka opposition declares no confidence in government

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s main opposition party has delivered a no-confidence motion aimed at ousting Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet and blaming the authorities of failing in their constitutional duty to provide a good living standard to the citizens. The motion was delivered to the country’s Parliament speaker on Tuesday amid the island nation’s worst economic crisis in memory. A group from the United People’s Force party led by leader Sajith Premadasa gave the motion to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. The move comes amid countrywide protests that have demanded the resignation of the powerful Rajapaksa family members who have ruled the country for most of the last two decades.