Settlement for Black-majority town in Tenn. takeover case

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The small town of Mason has announced it has reached a deal halting the threat of a takeover of its finances by the state of Tennessee. The settlement marks a victory for town officials who had argued the state was treating Mason’s majority-Black leaders differently than they have white administrators who also struggled with finances. As part of the agreement, Mason officials will have to notify the state when they spend more than $1,000. Notably, the deal will nearly halve the $10,000 monthly payment Mason had been paying on what it owed to its water and sewer funds.