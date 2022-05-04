Tupperware struggles in Q1, withdraws guidance, taps new CFO

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Tupperware’s turnaround isn’t exactly going as planned, with inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine all weighing on the consumer products company. Sales dropped 16% in the first quarter, with Miguel Fernandez, President and CEO of Tupperware Brands, acknowledging that the company’s turnaround still needs a lot more work. The company withdrew its financial projections for the rest of the year and named a new chief financial officer. The company’s stock shed a third of its value.