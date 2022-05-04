With deficit falling, Biden pivots to fiscal responsibility

By JOSH BOAK and FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to highlight deficit reduction in remarks noting that the government will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years. In a speech Wednesday, Biden will stress how strong job gains have increased total incomes and led to additional tax revenues that have improved the government’s balance sheet. A White House official insisted on anonymity to preview the Democratic president’s remarks. The Treasury Department estimates that this fiscal year’s budget deficit will decline $1.5 trillion. That decrease marks an improvement from initial forecasts and would likely put the annual deficit below $1.3 trillion.