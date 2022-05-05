Global stocks, Wall St futures skid on fears over rate hike

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures are lower as fears spread that U.S. interest rate hikes to fight inflation might stall economic growth. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney also declined. Tokyo gained as trading resumed after a holiday. Wall Street futures slipped after the benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 3.6% on Thursday as optimism that drove the previous day’s rally evaporated. Investors worry about whether the Federal Reserve, which raised its key interest rate by a half percentage point on Wednesday, can cool inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into recession. Traders were briefly encouraged by chairman Jerome Powell’s comment that the Fed wasn’t considering even bigger increases.