Avian flu confirmed in Oregon for first time since 2015

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The avian flu that is spreading quickly across the U.S. has been detected in Oregon for the first time since 2015, in a backyard flock of birds in a rural area. State health officials say the presence of the highly contagious virus was confirmed Friday by federal officials after state officials conducted preliminary testing. The case doesn’t pose a risk to humans, and no birds from the farm were used for food. The Oregon Department of Agriculture has quarantined the farm and will euthanize any remaining birds. About 37 million chickens and turkeys on U.S. farms have been culled since February.