Biden to plug manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce that five major U.S. manufacturers have made commitments to boost their reliance on small and medium American firms for 3D printing. The White House says GE Aviation, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Siemens Energy have agreed to take part in the program. Biden will highlight the agreement during a visit to United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday. The program is being unveiled as Biden heads to the industrial Midwest to press Congress to approve a stalled competition and innovation bill that the Democratic president says is critical to bolstering domestic manufacturing and helping solve a semiconductor shortage.