California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is preparing for an energy shortfall equivalent to what it takes to power about 1.3 million homes when demand is at its peak in the hottest months of summer. State energy officials said Friday threats from drought, extreme heat and wildfires are creating challenges for energy reliability in the nation’s most populous state. Supply chain and regulatory issues are also hindering the solar industry, slowing down California’s transition to cleaner energy sources. The officials say the state and residents have multiple tools to avoid planned power outages but that so-called blackouts are possible.