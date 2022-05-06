Concerns raised over management of Mexico City’s airspace

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pilots and airlines have expressed concerns over an increase in dangerous incidents in Mexico City’s airspace since it was redesigned to accommodate a second airport. Those include alerts that planes could crash unless action is taken. The International Air Transport Association that represents some 290 airlines wrote this week to Mexican aviation authorities and said that in the past year, there were at least 17 incidents of ground proximity warning system alerts for planes approaching Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport. The incidents follow the opening of the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport north of Mexico’s capital in March and the reconfiguration of the capital’s airspace.