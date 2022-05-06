Contract talks near for thousands of West Coast dockworkers

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Contract negotiations between 22,000 workers at 29 West Coast ports and representatives of shipping companies will begin next week with automation and its impact on jobs emerging as a major point of contention amid supply chain issues. Talks between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association will take place against the backdrop of pandemic safety issues, surging imports that left backlogs of ships anchored offshore, and declining exports. The current contract expires on July 1, but Pacific Maritime Association President and CEO Jim McKenna said Friday he expects negotiations to extend beyond that date.