Asian shares mostly fall as rate hikes, China slowdown loom

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Shares are lower in most Asian markets as interest rate hikes and a slowing Chinese economy weigh on investor sentiment. Benchmarks declined across the region. Hong Kong’s markets were closed for a holiday. Jakarta’s benchmark fell 4%. Market players were awaiting Chinese trade data for April for an indication on how badly the restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection have hurt the economy. Oil prices were higher and U.S. futures fell following sharp declines on Wall Street last week. Investors are awaiting the outcome of a presidential election in the Philippines, although it was unclear how economic policies might change. The son of overthrown Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos was lead ahead of Monday’s vote.