Average US gasoline price jumps 15 cents to $4.38 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 15 cents over past two weeks to $4.38 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says the current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history — $4.43, set on March 11. The average price at the pump is $1.36 higher than it was one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon. Diesel soared 43 cents, to $5.58 a gallon.