Detailed ‘open source’ news investigations are catching on

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — News organizations are using sophisticated new technologies to transform the way they conduct investigations. Much of it is publicly available, or “open-source” material from mobile phones, satellite images and security cameras, but it also extends to computer modeling and artificial intelligence. A reporting form that barely existed a decade ago is becoming an important part of journalism’s future. The New York Times, which has sent part of its open source team to Ukraine to supplement traditional reporters, is a leader in the field. The Washington Post just announced that it was adding six people to its video forensics team, doubling its size.