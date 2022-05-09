Bodies surfacing in Lake Mead recall mob’s time in Las Vegas

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lake Mead is receding and Sin City is awash with mob lore after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a lawyer. He said Monday: “There’s no telling what we’ll find in Lake Mead.” Two paddle boarders from Henderson found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar. A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel. A UNLV history professor says he’d bet that as the lake level drops, more bodies will be found.