Marketing deals trickle down from NCAA to high school sports

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The ability of college athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness has begun to trickle down to high schools. Seven states now allow prep athletes to sign NIL deals. School principals in Ohio began voting May 1 to determine whether the Buckeye State will become the eighth. In New York City, two top-ranked basketball standouts in the 2024 college recruiting class say they’ll use the money they make from NIL deals to help their families. The NCAA decided last July that college athletes could earn money from such deals after a U.S. Supreme Court decision.