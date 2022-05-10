Peloton headwinds stiffen as people break pandemic routines

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Peloton’s uphill struggle to generate sales as more people break from health routines forced during the pandemic continued in the third quarter and the company’s revenue outlook sent shares tumbling 17% at the opening bell. The maker of high-end exercise bikes and treadmills thrived during COVID-19 outbreaks and sales growth for the New York City company doubled in 2020 and surged 120% in its last fiscal year. The availability of vaccines and easing of COVID-19 restrictions, however, have opened up more workout options and Peloton has suffered. Peloton lost $757.1 million in the most recent quarter, which was worse than Wall Street had expected.