With pomp but no queen, UK govt sets out the year’s agenda

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government has made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the pandemic-scarred economy. The government laid out its plans in the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony — but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades. The 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the Queen’s Speech ceremony in Parliament because of what Buckingham Palace calls “episodic mobility issues.” Her son and heir, Prince Charles, stood in, reading a short speech laying out 38 bills the government plans to pass. They include bills on the economy, health, transport and education. But the speech held few immediate measures to relieve households struggling with soaring prices for domestic energy and food.