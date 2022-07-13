Europe’s upgraded Vega space launcher makes inaugural flight

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency is celebrating the first flight of its Vega-C rocket designed to provide more bang for customers’ buck in the increasingly competitive business of launching satellites into orbit. Vega-C is an upgrade to the Vega rocket that made its debut in 2012 as a launcher specializing in lifting small payloads into space. The new rocket will be able to carry heavier payloads than its predecessor while burning less fuel. ESA says Vega-C will be particularly useful for launching Earth observation satellites. It is also envisaged as the carrier for Space Rider, an uncrewed robotic laboratory that will be the agency’s first re-usable space vehicle.