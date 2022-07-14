G-20 finance leaders tackle dire fallout from war in Ukraine

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged leaders of major economies to work together in countering the impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Yellen and other top financial officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering on the Indonesian island of Bali for meetings that begin Friday. Yellen has been seeking support for a price cap on Russian oil that might help bring energy costs under control and alleviate the decades-high inflation now seen in many countries. The head of the International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, warned that the outlook for the global economy has darkened. Kristalina Georgieva says conditions might get tougher yet without better, more coordinated cooperation.