Millennial Money: 5 credit card mistakes to avoid right now

When inflation has you on a tight budget, a credit card may seem like an easy option to stay afloat. Without a plan in place to pay it off, though, you could be at risk for credit card mistakes that lead to a mountain of debt. If you’re in a bind, avoid: spending the same, increasing reliance on credit cards, carrying a balance on high-interest credit cards, paying late fees or taking out a cash advance, if possible. Instead, explore some less expensive alternatives that can lessen the blow to your finances.

