SAS pilots reach agreement with management, end strike

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines pilots in Sweden, Norway and Denmark have called off a strike that ran for 15 days and caused major disruption, after reaching an agreement with management. SAS CEO Anko van der Werff said the parties had agreed on an agreement covering the next five-and-a-half years that guarantees both cost savings and job security for the pilots. Some 900 pilots walked out July 4, citing inadequate pay and working conditions and expressing dissatisfaction with the decision by the carrier to hire new pilots rather than rehire former pilots who were laid off due to the pandemic. The unions said in a statement that 450 pilots would now be re-employed.

