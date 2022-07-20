Officials investigate after fire, explosion at Hoover Dam

Officials say a fire at the Hoover Dam was isolated to the single area in an exceedingly rare case of a transformer catching on fire. Officials say equipment failure caused a transformer to explode Tuesday at the dam about 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas on the Nevada-Arizona border. Hoover Dam is one of the tallest concrete dams in the U.S. at 726 feet. It supplies hydroelectric power to the people in Arizona, California and Nevada. U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials say there was no impact to the power grid, visitation resumed on Tuesday and the investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

