Company plans 6,000+ electric vehicle chargers in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A New Zealand-based company announced Thursday it plans to install more than 6,000 electric vehicle chargers in Florida over the coming months mainly at commercial sites, parking lots and other developments. Invisible Urban Charging, based in Auckland, New Zealand, says it’s partnering with Lincoln Property Co. to make charges available for all models of electric vehicles. The first are being installed at the new Truist Tower, a Lincoln Property building in Orlando. Some 3,800 more should be up and running during the initial installation phase over the next 12 months.

