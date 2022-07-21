Spain and Portugal reject EU plan to limit natural gas use

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The governments of Spain and Portugal have criticized a European Union plan to reduce the bloc’s natural gas use by 15% to prepare for a potential cutoff by Russia this winter. The governments in Madrid and Lisbon said Thursday that they wouldn’t support the initiative. The proposal would start with voluntary reductions, but the EU’s head office also wants the power to make 15% savings mandatory in the event of an EU-wide energy emergency. Spain and Portugal said making reductions obligatory was a non-starter. They noted that there are scant energy connections linking them to the rest of Europe and that they use very little Russian gas compared to fellow EU members Germany and Italy.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.